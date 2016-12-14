Brewington, a Depauw native, started his career with the DNR Law Enforcement Division in 2003, and was initially assigned to Miami County in northern Indiana. In 2007, Brewington transferred to Washington County, where he currently resides.

In addition to normal patrol duties, Brewington is a certified Sonar Operator, Boat Accident Investigator, Airboat Operator, and Cave Rescue Team member. He works very closely with local police agencies and is heavily involved with community schools and civic organizations’ outdoor education programs.

Each year, the DNR Law Enforcement Division’s 10 operational districts nominate one of their peers to receive the District Officer of the Year award, which also makes the recipient eligible for the Division’s prestigious Pitzer award. The Pitzer award is given to the state’s top officer, and is named after Conservation Officer James Pitzer, who was killed in the line of duty in 1961.

District 8 Lieutenant, Phil Schuetter said of Officer Brewington, “Neal is an outstanding officer who consistently performs his duties with little supervision required. Whether it’s catching a poacher, apprehending a thief or drug dealer, or educating kids in his community about hunting and boating safety, Neal’s work is among the best in this District.”

Operational District 8 consists of 10 counties, including Perry, Crawford, Harrison, Floyd, Clark, Scott, Jackson, Lawrence, Orange, and Washington.