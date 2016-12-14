Successful participants will complete training modules in Safety, Quality and Continuous Improvement, Manufacturing Process and Production, and Maintenance Awareness to achieve the National Manufacturing Skills Standards Council Certified Production Technician Certification.

This five-week Training Session is offered FREE of charge to jobseekers who qualify (a $2,600 value).

WorkOne provides resume and interview preparation along with the course.

Upon successful completion, candidates are eligible to participate in specialized recruitment fairs with local employers who are seeking great employees to provide growth pathways in the manufacturing sector.

The Certified Production Technician (CPT) Certification provides individuals greater earning power in the manufacturing field.

Individuals interested in participating should contact WorkOne to get registered. Space is limited! Call WorkOne at 812-941-6435 to get registered for this course.

Don’t miss out on this great opportunity! GET REGISTERED SOON!

