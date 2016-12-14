Baptist Health Medical Group announces the opening of its latest health facility with group practices teaming up to offer patients multi-specialty medical expertise, comprehensive patient care and imaging services all in one convenient location. The medical office, located at 7725 Highway 62 in Jeffersonville just past the Amazon plant, is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd now part of the Baptist Health network. The center offers high-quality patient care in the areas of primary care medicine, with an added emphasis on pediatrics thanks to the part-time addition of Dr. Stuart Eldridge – a long time pediatric expert in the Southern Indiana community. In addition to his current Floyds Knobs family medicine practice with Baptist Health Medical Group, by joining the practice on a part-time basis Dr. Eldridge will now be able to serve even more of Southern Indiana’s pediatric patient population. Coming in late November, physical therapy and massage therapy services will also be on hand. The first quarter of 2017, the plans are to open an occupational medicine office at the same location to serve the needs of the expanding businesses. “This development of one full-service location strengthens our mission to provide state-of-the-art, comprehensive care to the residents of Southern Indiana in one centralized location,” said Dan Eichenberger, MD, Baptist Health Floyd president. “Complete with diagnostic imaging and a physical therapy facility, our patients will be offered a one-stop resource for continuous, onsite care.” Dr. Eichenberger explained that the expansion will not only bring the best in quality healthcare to patients who have come to rely on it from the medical group’s reputation, but the initiative will also help the medical group continue to provide quality care and best medical practices to a growing patient base. “As we grow, our focus will continue to remain clear - to provide high-quality and comprehensive medical care for all of our patients throughout Southern Indiana.” The new Baptist Health Medical Group primary care office is located in Suite 100. Those wanting to make appointments can call 812-280-0413. For either physical therapy or massage therapy appointments, both located in Suite 300, please call 812-256-2147. The 12,500 square foot facility provides ample space for patient care rooms, physician offices, a patient waiting area and room for other services. It is wheelchair accessible and has convenient, free curbside parking. For more information about these services and more, visit BaptistHealthFloyd.com.