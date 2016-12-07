Kolin Edrington, a senior at Henryville High School, has been selected by Music for All to be a member of the Bands of America (BOA) Honor Band in the 2017 Tournament of Roses® Parade. Kolin was selected from among hundreds of applicants across the nation for membership in this prestigious national honor band. Kolin is the son of Kirk and Heather Edrington. His band director is Chance Varner. The BOA Honor Band is a 300 piece national ensemble with winds, percussion and a flag and dance team. Bob Buckner, who recently retired as director of the Western Carolina University “Pride of the Mountains” Marching Band, will direct the 2017 BOA Honor Band. Bands of America is a program of Music for All (MFA), one of the nation’s largest and most influential organizations in support of active music making. Edrington, a trumpet player, will spend a week in southern California, where he will have rehearsals, performances at the Tournament of Roses Bandfest and Disneyland, special activities and a featured appearance in the world-famous parade. The 128th Rose Parade® presented by Honda themed “Echoes of Success” will take place on Monday, January 2, 2017 at 8 a.m. (PST). The 5.5-mile parade (which is often referred to as the “Rose Bowl Parade”) will be broadcast on ABC, Hallmark Channel, HGTV, KTLA (Tribune), NBC, RFD-TV and Univision. The Parade is also seen in more than 200 international territories and countries. To learn more, visit the Broadcast Partners page available on the Tournament of Roses® website. Magnificent floral floats, spirited marching bands and talented equestrian units anchor the traditional, two-hour spectacle along Pasadena’s famed Colorado Boulevard. “To be selected for this opportunity is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for students and a testimony to their excellence and achievements,” says Eric Martin, Music for All President and CEO. “Kolin will be one of only 300 members chosen to be part of the Bands of America Honor Band, and his participation deserves the admiration and support of everyone in their community. The Rose Parade® is one of our country’s national pageantry treasures, and the 2017 Honor Band members will be ambassadors of America’s bands, and of their states and communities.” In addition to his role as director at Western Carolina University, Honor Band director Bob Buckner is also the recipient of the prestigious Sudler Trophy in 2009 from the John Philip Sousa Foundation as well as a Bands of America Hall of Fame member. His award-winning career as a band director and drill designer spans decades. The nationally-recognized teaching staff for the Honor Band includes award-winning band directors David Starnes, BOA Honor Band program coordinator and Director of Athletic Bands at Western Carolina University; and Michael Klesch, music arranger (past Drum Corps International Champion Carolina Crown Drum and Bugle Corps and of the University of Massachusetts). This will mark the fourth time Music for All’s Bands of America Honor Band has performed in the Tournament of Roses® Parade. The BOA Honor Band also performed in the Tournament of Roses® Parade in 2005, 2009 when it was a part of the President’s Award-winning entry created with NAMM and Sesame Street Workshop, and in 2013. Music for All sponsors and partners will play an important role in preparing the BOA Honor Band for their performances. Yamaha Corporation of America, MFA’s National Presenting Sponsor, will provide percussion and brass instruments. Fred J. Miller, Inc. (FJM) will outfit the members in custom uniforms designed by award-winning designer Michael Cesario, one of the nation’s leading pageantry visionaries. Music Travel Consultants, MFA’s Official Student Travel Partner, will manage the travel, housing and logistics for the band members and their families.