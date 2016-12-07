By Evan Saylor Special Correspondent Friday night basketball is hard to beat but at Borden high school it is even better. Borden was able to pack their defense inside the three point line and pushed back any half court offensive Lanesville tried to develop. In the start of the contest the Eagles appeared that they were going to run away with the game in a hurry but an adjustment on defense by the Braves ultimately sealed the victory for them as they went on to win 55-42. After just six minutes of play Lanesville had hit almost every shot they took and led Borden 13-4. After a Borden time out a 22-5 scoring frenzy ensued and Borden began to extended their scoring run into not only the end of the 1st quarter but until the 1st half was over. “We went to a zone, they missed some shots, and we got rebounds. I’m not a zone guy but our kids are pretty good at it,” said Borden’s Doc Nash Borden’s zone is what ultimately won the game for them. They held Lanesville to only three 2nd quarter points and forced over a dozen turnovers throughout. Lanesville had a tough time making what normally would be a one-on-one post up play in the paint because Borden was able triple team them to insure that a bucket was unlikely. “I told them at the beginning of the game that the more aggressive team would win tonight and they did. They played great defense tonight and didn’t let us get very many touches inside,” said Mikel Miller of Lanesville. The Eagles came out of the 4th quarter strong and hit a three pointer that brought them back within five. Throughout the first part of the 4th quarter it was all back and forth basketball but Borden was able to hold onto to a five point cushion. Borden’s zone once again proved effective as Lanesville couldn’t get any easy shots. Borden went 15-17 from the free throw line in the final eight minutes to insure a comeback was not possible. Both teams showed Southern Indiana some moments of great basketball and that the single A talent this year will be something to watch out for in March. Borden: Hart-23 Bachman-9 Arnett-8 Robinson-6 Wagoner-5 McNew-4 Lanesville: Cook-15 Stewart-8 Ash-5 Gootee-5. Bube-3 Jacobi-3 Daly-1