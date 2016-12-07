On the afternoon of Thursday, December 1, in Harrison Superior Court, after almost two hours of deliberation, a jury found Travis Fentress guilty in the January 2016 murder of Ralph Thomas and Thomas’ wife Rebecca Rowley Thomas, as well as being an habitual felon. Harrison Superior Court Judge Joseph L. Claypool gave a sentencing date in March 2017. Fentress’ co-defendant, Tara Van Winkle Snawder, who was charged with murder and strangulation in the same case, currently has a jury trial date scheduled for January 24, 2017.