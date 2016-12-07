By Josh Suiter Special Correspondent The New Albany-Floyd County School Corporation Board approved a preliminary lease agreement during their November 14 meeting. The lease is the first step in the process to complete the projects that are a part of the referendum that was passed on Election Day. Tom Peterson, the district’s bond attorney, said the agreement is a part of the process that Indiana has for these types of projects. The board will vote on a final lease agreement during their December board meeting, where a public hearing will be held. The board voted 6-0 in support of the lease. Board member Jan Anderson was not present. Prior to the vote and earlier in the meeting, School Superintendent Bruce Hibbard, said “I would like to thank the community for their support of the referendum. I know we have some people here who are thrilled to death.” Hibbard also thanked Michele Day, who led the Families for Floyd County effort, as well as various people who worked at the polling sites on the weekends leading up to Election Day. “We had a walk committee and they walked all the neighborhoods and towns in the county and that made a huge difference. We had 800 signs deployed in the county,” he said. “I would also like to thank Mayor Jeff Gahan and all of his work and his crew, the New Albany City Council, One Southern Indiana, the Salvation Army, Nicole Yates and the NAACP, the United Way, the realtors association, the builders association.” Hibbard also said he hoped the passing of this referendum would help other surrounding corporation’s in the area as they try to pass referendums. “This time we won by 3000 votes… I am hopeful that our district prevailing and winning will help Greater Clark and also help West Clark,” he said. “Because if you have been to their sites, they have greater needs than we do. I am hopeful since we were the first that they will also get an opportunity to help their facilities because the referendum is the only way to pay for a project.” Not everyone at the meeting was as supportive of the referendum’s passing. Dale Mann, a Georgetown resident and a member of Grassroots Concerned Citizens, the PAC that opposed the referendum said “This one flier here says we are overcrowded at these schools and you say you aren’t overcrowded at all….I fought the fight against you all pretty hard. Congrats on your win but you won under false pretenses and you barely won.” “The budget is a misrepresentation by the school system,” Mann said. “You said it was only going to be $87 million after January 1, 2018. That was told and maybe your people out there working didn’t understand.” Another county resident George Mouser said “In three minutes, I couldn’t outline my objections to how this referendum was handled. I understand that the school corporation hired a consultant to help promote this thing and the promotion has ranged from misleading to totally dishonest. The public was led to believe that he bond would be paid off in 2017 and the dishonest honest thing was grassroots citizens was opposed to Prosser. That is an outright misrepresentation. That organization publicized that they were in favor of the money to be spent on Prosser but they didn’t want the referendum without the state coming through and contributing to it.” Fred McWhorter, chief business officer, said “When we had our hearings, we specifically showed the debt we had and what was outstanding. We had the bar graphs that said here is New Albany, here is the middle schools, here is Floyd Central and here are the GO bonds. We said these two would be paid off and replaced by this new one. We specially said this issue was only replacing the New Albany bonds and the GO bonds.” In other business: The corporation has a new Service Animals policy. Bill Briscoe, assistant to the Superintendent, said the new policy gives a new definition for service animals. “It is a dog or in some special circumstances a miniature horse that is individually trained and performs a certain action to assist an individual with a disability.” He said the animal must be directly related to the person’s disability and be registered 10 days prior to bringing the animal. The board passed this 6-0. Schuler Bauer was approved to build a 12 space parking lot entirely at their cost at an agreed upon location at Prosser. This would be a joint use agreement but the board can at any point with 90 days-notice take the property back. Maintenance and snow removal is the responsibility of Schuler Bauer. The board passed this 5-0. Board member DJ Hines, who works for Schuler Bauer, excused himself from the vote. The board also had discussions about the need for a human resources director position and about the International Baccalaureate (IB) program and whether it was justified to keep the program. Board member Lee Ann Wiseheart expressed concern about the cost to run the program versus the number of students who graduate from the program. The board didn’t make a decision on either the human resources position or the IB program.