Washington County judges, the Salem Mayor and Clerk-Treasurer and just about anyone else who works for the city took part in a community Thanksgiving dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at Southern Hills Church.

An estimated crowd of around 300 was served turkey and all the fixins’ courtesy of public officials.

Door prizes were awarded and those in attendance were treated to entertainment by the Bradie Shrum Elementary fifth-grade choir.

Steve Corp, pastor of Southern Hills Church prayed for the meal and Salem Mayor Troy Merry addressed those in attendance.

More photos from the event can be found inside this issue.

--George Browning