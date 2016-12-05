CLARK COUNTY, Ind.—The Indiana Department of Transportation should complete operations to restore standard lanes on Interstate 65 in Clark County tomorrow night (DECEMBER 6)—weather permitting—when northbound traffic shifts left between mile markers 8.0 and 16.0, vacating I-65’s northbound outside shoulder which has served as a temporary lane during 2016 construction.

Contracted crews were scheduled to remove temporary striping and place new pavement markings on the northbound side today in advance of the traffic shift.

Southbound I-65 traffic was shifted from lanes on the northbound side to standard lanes on the southbound side last week.

INDOT does not anticipate construction activities to impact motorists on I-65 mainline lanes during winter months. There will be occasional flagging on Memphis Road at its underpass.

E & B Paving is Indiana’s prime contractor for this $64 million added travel lanes project on I-65 between Memphis Road and Old State Road 311. Northbound lanes were widened and paved during the 2016 construction season. According to an E & B spokesperson, 80 percent of southbound I-65 has been widened and topped with initial lifts of asphalt. In addition, four bridge structures were rehabilitated this year.