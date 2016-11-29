The following is the Floyd County arrest list through the early morning hours of November 21. The list is provided by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and those listed, in most cases are just facing charges and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For past arrest lists, visit www.gbpnews.com, click on the news tab and The Banner Gazette. 11/15/2016 Ashley M. Guest, 24, Jeffersonville, unlawful possession of a syringe. Rodney W. Carroll, 41, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft). Benjamin A. Wagner, 32, Ferdinand, Indiana, warrant: (unlawful possession of syringe). 11/16/2016 D’Angelo D. Mack, 25, Louisville, possession of controlled substance. Robert T. Bradley, 56, Jeffersonville, O.W.I. (manner that endangers). Daniel G. Chandler, 37, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine). Chelsea M. Wilson, 21, Greenville, warrant: (court-ordered transport). David C. Lakins, 33, Salem, warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia). Matthew L. Crone, 20, Jeffersonville, theft x7, criminal mischief x2, fraud. Lucas G. Randall, 28, New Albany, O.W.I. Per se, O.W.I. David C. Turpin, 33, Bedford, warrant: (FTA-operating vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15 percent). 11/17/2016 Herbie Tarrance, 47, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-receiving stolen property, habitual offender). Joseph L. Bacher, 41, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-operating vehicle while intoxicated prior conviction, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating a vehicle while intoxicated). Michael N. Newman, 41, Louisville, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug between 5-10 grams, dealing in marijuana over 30 grams with prior conviction for drug offense, dealing scheduled IV controlled substance between 5-10 grams, dealing in schedule I, II, III controlled substance. Marvin D. Simpson, Jr., 41, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license). Lorelei E. Daniel, 30, Waxahachie, Texas, warrant: (VOP-theft). Continued on page 5 FC . . . Continued from page 3 Kristen M. Shears, 44, New Albany, O.W.I. PER SE, O.W.I., O.W.I. .15 percent. Angus V. Hublar, 33, Palmyra, warrant: (violation of Floyd Superior 2 Professional services-possession of methamphetamine, visiting a common nuisance controlled substance). Eugene S. Lang, 32, Georgetown, OWI .15 or more. Kirk A. Truesdell, 57, New Albany, OWI. Billy A. Hall, 37, City-At-Large, theft, possession of a syringe. Paul C. Lanham, 39, Georgetown, possession of a syringe. Prentis J. Washington, 25, New Albany, COA. Christopher G. Rall, 34, Louisville, COA. Michael D. Hardin, 34, Charlestown, warrant: (theft). Kathy L. Brown, 41, New Albany, OWI x2. 11/18/2016 Richard D. Talbott, 52, New Albany, warrant: (mischief); strangulation, battery. Alicia A. Heichelbech, 26, New Albany, identity deception, operating while suspended prior. Juan F. Solis-Noriega, 31, Sellersburg, driving without a license. Samuel D. Leach, 20, North Vernon, OWI x2, minor consumption. Daniel R. Griffin, Jr., 50, New Albany, OWI, resisting law enforcement. Constance M. Taylor, 45, New Albany, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement. Gary L. Hendricks, 60, New Albany, OWI, OWI refusal. Bruce K. Crone, 47, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, theft (stolen firearm), maintaining a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia. Dallas R. Kelly, 45, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance. David P. Bowman, 33, Otisco, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior). Troy B. Thurman, 46, New Albany, warrant: (body attachment). 11/19/2016 Danielle M. Eversole, 34, Danville, Ky., warrant: burglary, theft. Lissa S. Hardin, 34, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, attempt trafficking with inmate, maintaining a common nuisance (hold for Louisville metro). Theresa A. Townsend, 43, Sellersburg, warrant: (FTA-theft). Andre L. Bowman, 31, Branchville, Indiana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement. 11/20/2016 Misty R. Atwood, 33, Elizabeth, warrant: (VOP-possession of controlled substance). Robert E. Folks, 37, Georgetown, OWI, OWI refusal, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement. Corey D. Lane, 27, New Albany, leaving the scene of an accident, operating w/o never receiving a license, OWI. Carlye E. Graff, 25, New Albany, domestic battery. Cameron T. Schweitzer, 20, Jeffersonville, warrant: (theft). Jordan T. Ethridge, 20, New Albany, warrant: (fraud, forgery). Jennifer N. Kays, 33, New Albany, trespass. Shayna P. Holcomb, 31, Louisville, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a controlled substance. Jerry L. Davey, 26, Jeffersonville, theft (larceny of vehicle). Jeremy G. Abbot, 43, Clarksville, driving while suspended prior, maintaining a common nuisance. Luis Ortiz, 27, Clarksville, warrant: (FTA-operating while never receiving a license).