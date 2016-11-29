Trailing 19-18 early in the second quarter to West Washington, Salem Head Coach Jerry Hickey called a time out. Whatever the coach told his team it worked. They went on a 10-2 run and never looked back in the 67-50 win over the visiting Lady Senators last week. Lady Lions Head Coach Jerry Hickey said he used the opportunity during the break to talk to his young players. “What a great job by our younger kids to come in tonight with our seniors in foul trouble,” he said. “They played great. We just couldn’t stay out of foul trouble and things were falling apart a little and our young kids came in and gave us energy off the bench. Hope (Tomlinson) and Leah (Miller) both hit big threes and got us rolling.” West Washington’s trailed 18-14, but they responded with a three-point basket by Maddie Bowsman, and a two by Ryana Watson, put them on top. After Hickey’s time-out Salem regained the lead when freshman Leah Miller hit two free throws and another freshman, Hope Tomlinson, drained a three that put Salem up 23-19. On Salem’s next possession a third freshman, Lettie Nice hit basket in the paint giving her team a 25-19 advantage. The Lady Senators stopped the run with a basket by Cora Miller, but it was only temporary. Salem’s Laken White hit the two of her five three-point baskets and Salem increased the lead to eight, 31-23. Two free throws by Miller were off-set by a basket by the Lady Lions’ Alaina Davidson, West Washington started the second half with a driving basket by Hattie Griffitts, but Salem again responded with a run. This time they went 10-0 before Lady Senator Head Coach Darrin Russell called a time out. Watson scored four more of her game-high 28 points on back to back possessions, but the Lady Lions continued to role. By the end of the third quarter, the eight-point half-time lead had grown to 17 and West Washington was never able to get back in the contest. Salem got huges contributions off the bench, but a great deal of the credit goes to the teams seniors. Ansley Walton had 15 points and White finished with 15. Hickey said the positive play from both is not a surprise to him, in fact, he said he has been waiting to see it from them. “Ansley is playing at a level that we have not seen from her,” Hickey said. “We expect that our of her. She was great, both on the boards and just battling inside. She has been our leading scorer in four of our first five games. She has been outstanding this year. “ As for White, with Walton playing so well, Hickey said she can expect a lot more open looks from three and she has to do what she did against West Washington. “We’ve been expecting that from Laken because we’ve seen so many zones,” Hickey said. “She had maybe the worst shooting night of her career Saturday against Madison, so for her to come back and be on fire like that – we’ve been waiting for it.” Walton said she agrees with Hickey about her own level of play. “I think I have improved a lot,” she said. “It’s my senior year and I wanted to make sure that I am playing the best I can.” White said entering the game against West Washington she didn’t think about her poor shooting night, in fact, she said Continued on page 9 Youth . . . Continued from page 8 she has learned to put the last play behind her. “I always talk to my dad and he tells me, ‘shooters shoot!’” White said. “I know the ability is there, so I just keep shooting.” Part of the reason, Hickey thinks he is getting so much production from the team’s seniors is because of the play of the young players. “Our seniors are playing well right now and we are just in a good spot. If anyone is slipping there is someone waiting in the wings to go in. We have four straight wins by our JV and three straight from our varsity. Both groups are playing well right now and we are real pleased.” West Washington Head Coach Darrin Russell said he feels like his team could have kept the score closer, but admitted to being out-matched in the game. “It’s frustrating to lose, but playing a team like that is going to benefit us in our long term goals,” he said. “We did a lot of good things. We had a lead and I told the kids there would be a run and we didn’t respond to it the way that we needed to. Salem was very intent on taking our perimeter away. That created a lot of opportunities for Ry (Watson) and she played the best game I’ve seen her play in two years. “By the end of the year, we want to be a team that makes opponents pick their poison. Are they going to guard us from the inside, are they going to guard us from the outside, and we want to be able to hurt them, no matter which one they choose.” Salem was back in action Saturday at Eastern. See a story from that game in this paper. The Lady Senators (5-4) will look to get back to their winning ways Thursday when they travel to Mitchell for a Patoka Lake Athletic Conference showdown. Salem will be in action at home Thursday against visiting Orleans. WW vs. SHS 1 2 3 4 WW 12 13 7 18--50 SHS 18 15 16 18--67 WW: Griffitts 4, Bowsman 6, Miller 8, Watson 28, Foutch 1, Keltner 3. SHS: White 15, Weaver 5, Mead 3, Walton 15, Davidson 7, Taylor 4, Miller 7, Underwood 6, Nice 2, Tomlinson 3.