The Clark County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Memphis on November 18 due to a 911 open line. Upon arrival officers located a burning barrel at the residence that the victim later stated was her clothing that had allegedly been started on fire by the suspect Jacob Coons. Officers located Coons where he voluntarily stated that he had choked his girlfriend to the point she had passed out and was inside the residence unconscious. After speaking to the victim she advised that after they had been involved in a verbal argument, he became upset and began to choke her. The victim attempted to contact 911 but Coons took the device she was attempting to use. The victim stated she attempted to fight Coons off but was unable to do so as a result of being choked, therefore losing consciousness. Jacob Coons, 28, of Memphis, was placed under arrest and charged with: Domestic Battery, Strangulation and Interference with Reporting a Crime.