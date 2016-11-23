Ohio Valley Precast, a manufacturer of precast concrete products, announced plans recently to establish operations in Clark County. With its growth, the company plans to create up to 80 high-wage jobs to support increased production of precast concrete components in the industrial, commercial and civil construction sectors. “Ohio Valley Precast’s decision to establish operations in Indiana continues a trend of growth as businesses across the country are choosing to locate in a state that works,” said Governor Mike Pence. “We have worked diligently to create a low-tax, pro-growth business climate, which is ranked among the top five in the nation, and we are proud to be home to millions of hardworking Hoosiers. This company could create jobs anywhere, but they chose Indiana because we offer the tools needed for success both now and in the future.” The company, a subsidiary of Lexington, Kentucky-based Bristol Group, will invest $12 million to construct and equip a new facility at 15000 Rocket Plan Road, which will serve as Bristol Group’s first Indiana operation. The company will build an initial 35,000-square-foot facility, which will be complete by the second quarter of 2017, and plans to nearly double that footprint over the next five years. The new facility will allow the company to increase its production capacity to 3 million square feet of precast concrete components annually and more efficiently serve its regional customers. “Ohio Valley Precast is excited to make this investment in southern Indiana. With this new operation, our company will be able to capitalize on a strong existing demand in the region, while also taking advantage of Indiana’s best-in-class business climate,” said Todd Ball, president of Ohio Valley Precast. “With changing building codes and a tight construction labor market, our insulated precast wall panels bring an unmatched value to owners, developers and contractors. We are looking forward to starting construction and hiring Hoosiers as soon as possible.” Bristol Group currently employs more than 100 associates as part of its Lexington, Kentucky-based operations. Ohio Valley Precast plans to begin hiring for supervisors, engineers and production operators in 2017. Positions are expected to offer average salaries more than 30 percent higher than the county’s average wage. Interested applicants may inquire by emailing This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . Founded in 1997, Bristol Group specializes in civil, industrial, commercial design and construction services. In 2003, the company began offering precast structural and architectural concrete systems to meet a variety of quality and time sensitive construction projects such as segmented holding tanks, highway sound barrier walls, mid-rise hotels and distribution facilities. Bristol Group offers design and engineering services for customers throughout the Ohio Valley and the Southeast, which include Hitachi Automotive, DHL, North American Stainless, Marriott, Hyatt, United Parcel Service and the U.S. General Services Administration. The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered Ohio Valley Precast LLC up to $625,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $50,000 in training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. These incentives are performance-based, meaning until Hoosiers are hired, the company is not eligible to claim incentives. The Clark County Council approved additional tax incentives at the request of One Southern Indiana. “The attraction of high-paying jobs for Southern Indiana residents is extremely important to Clark County, and we stand ready to help Ohio Valley Precast in any way we can,” said Barbara Hollis, president of the Clark County Council. One in five Hoosiers work in the manufacturing industry and roughly 8,500 manufacturing businesses operate in the state. Since 2013, Indiana has added 161,800 new jobs, with more Hoosiers working today than ever before in the state’s 200-year history.