The Salem City Council approved an ordinance allowing the Salem Board of Aviation Commissioners to sell the old property. The council also voted to allow the Aviation Commissioners to use up to $20,000 out of the EDIT (Economic Development Income Tax) fund. There is a line in the EDIT fund for the airport project. Air Board Attorney John Mead said the money is needed to do some work to get ready to sell the old airport property. Once the old facility is sold, the money generated from the sell will be used to take the new runway to 5,000 feet. “Part of the plan for the completion of the new runway is to sell off the existing airport property,” Mead said. “Under the statutes governing Boards of Aviation Commissioners, it’s necessary that the city adopt an ordinance authorizing the air commissioners to do that.” Salem Mayor Troy Merry voiced his opinion about spending money on the airport when there are more pressing needs in the community. In fact he said he personally would like to see money from the sell of the old airport be used on some of those projects, but federal prohibits using those funds for anything other aviation. “I have been strict on cutting back and saving money,” Merry said. “I would love to be able to sell the airport and use the money for some other things. “The law said that money can not be used for other things. That money has to go into the airport.” Mead said the amount needed may not reach $20,000 because he plans to seek help from the county from their EDIT fund, as well. Mead also said the air board would enter into an inter-local agreement to pay any money used back when they receive their grants. Airport Planner, Corey Harper, with Butler, Fairman & Seufert, Inc. said the money would likely be paid back to the city at some time in August, but will not be later than the end of September. The money will be used for two appraisals, a boundary survery. The airport is currently described in eight different parcels. “We need the boundary survey so we have one uniform description for that parcel,” Mead said. “There is about 60 acres out there. I would like your authority to allocate that EDIT money to the expenses we will incur. “A large portion of those expenses will be covered under an FAA grant.” Mead said he hopes to sell the current airport in the next four to six months. Councilman Danny Libka made a motion to allow the air board to use the money and pay it back in 2017. It was seconded by Justin Green and passed unanimously..