Washington County Sheriff Roger Newlon is looking to expand the long-arm of the law to man’s best friend with addition of a K-9 unit. The funding for such an addition is not available in the county budget, so Newlon and his department have been hitting the streets seeking donations. The story hit in one local paper and was also shared on the radio and Newlon said every day since, there have been donations coming into his office. “One lady sent a check for $25 and she wrote a letter saying how much she supports the idea,” Newlon said. She hasn’t been alone. Newlon said he has also received donations from local businesses and organizations who want to help with this addition. The goal is to raise $25,000. Newlon said the dog is estimated to cost between $10,000 and $15,000, then there is need for a kennel, equipping the car and then specific training for officer Paul Jenkins, who will be the dog’s handler. Newlon said the expense will be off-set by the number of benefits that will come from having a K-9 unit. First and foremost, Newlon said drugs can be small and hidden very well these says, including on the body. If a dog is present and smells that in a vehicle or on someone, Newlon said that instantly gives officers probably cause for a search warrant. Newlon said K-9 units also are beneficial with school searches and large businesses. “Having a K-9 unit really allows us to do a lot of things we are currently unable to do,” Newlon said. “Another benefit is taking him to schools to see the younger kids, it really helps officers seem easier to approach for young people.” According to a letter sent to local media outlets, community members, businesses and organizations, the K-9 unit will hopefully act as a deterrent to drug trafficking in the community. Ginkins has been with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department for four years and lives in the community. Newlon said this will be a win-win for both his department and the community as a whole. “The purchase of a K-9 will not only help our department, but will also help all of us by keeping our schools and community safer for us all,” Newlon said. Those wishing to make a donation are encouraged to send checks made payable to the K-9 Donation Fund, at 801 S. Jackson St. in Salem. Newlon said there has been a line set-up for donations in the county’s budget. His goal is to have enough funds raised by the first of the year to purchase a dog and begin taking the steps to get it on the streets. For more information, call the Sheriff’s Department at 812-883-2834.