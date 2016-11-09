By Dennis Dunn Special Correspondent The Salem girls’ basketball team got their season underway on Saturday night, Nov. 5 at Seymour’s Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium, but it was the homesteading Owls who took them out of their game with a 66-38 win. The Lady Lions (0-1) stayed in the game early in the second quarter as Jamie Taylor scored their sixth straight point to cut the lead to 14-13 at the 4:04 mark. The Owls finally scored their first two points of the quarter at the 3:53 mark to make it 16-13. With the Owls leading 18-13, Alaina Davidson knocked down a jump shot from about 10 feet out to cut it two to three. However, from that point on, the Owls closed out the quarter by hitting four straight 3-pointers to make it a 30-14 halftime lead. The Owls finished the game with 13 3-pointers, while the Lions managed to hit only one. “I thought there were bright spots,” Salem Coach Jerry Hickey said. “We had a nice group in the second quarter that cut the lead to one as things were going pretty well and then the 3-point barrage hit. They just caught fire and they are good.” The Lions never led in the game, but got within a point in the first quarter as 3-2 when Liz Weaver hit her first shot of the game. The Owls managed a 14-7 first quarter lead behind the shooting of Lauren James, who had eight first quarter points and finished the game with 19. James also hit five 3-pointers. “They won 18 games and won in the toughest conference in the state and he (Jason Longmeier, Seymour Coach) thinks they might be better this year,” Hickey said. “They are a good team.” The Lions done a good job handling the ball under pressure for their first game as they finished with 14, but forced the Owls to turn it over 13 times. “It should be because we have senior guards and a freshman on the bench we like a lot coming off the bench,” Hickey said about their ball handling. “I am please with that and we didn’t quit. I really thought we would struggle with their size. They shot it that way against us last year and shot it that way against us this year. “It’s one of those things that if you take it away and then they look to blow by you. It’s one of those things you live with and being our first game so we don’t know for sure who they are. James we know she can score and you have to tip your hat because she is a good player.” The Lions were outscored 22-8 in the third quarter, but the Lions won the fourth quarter 15-14. “I told the girls after the game that it gets easier,” Hickey said. “We know what we have to work on and we have a lot to work on. We won’t see a team that plays that good man-to-man defense all year. There will be some easier openings than we saw tonight.” Ansley Walton led the Lions with nine points and Taylor added seven. The Lions were 9-for-13 from the free throw line, while the Owls were 5-for-6. Salem will play host to Southwestern (Hanover) on Nov. 15 for their home opener. Saturday, Nov. 5, at Seymour Salem 7 8 8 15 – 38 SHS 14 16 22 14 – 66 Salem (0-1): Ansley Walton 9, Jamie Taylor 7, Alaina Davidson 5, Liz Weaver 5, Mackenzie Underwood 4, Leah Miller 4, Lettie Nice 4 Seymour (1-0): Lauren James 19, Megan Ritz 11, Makenna Fee 10, Kayla Griffin 9, Sarah Benefiel 7, Ashton Chase 7, Hannah Thompson 2, Keighana Thomas 1 Junior Varsity Seymour def. Salem, 44-41 Salem (0-1): Hope Tomlinson 16, Madison Wilcox 9, Underwood 5, Ashton Thompson 4, Nice 4, Lexi Garloch 2, Kylie Brown 1