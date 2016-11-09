During the month of November, the Washington County Family YMCA will lead Washington County in A Salute to our Soldiers by honoring our local service members and their families to recognize the sacrifice they and their families make to secure the nation’s freedom. The YMCA has outlined weekly challenges for all Washington County residents for the month of November which include wearing yellow, writing letters of support, donating care package items, praying for our soldiers, and thanking veterans. “In November, we celebrate two wonderful Holidays—Veterans Day and Thanksgiving!” says Rosie Morehous, the Youth First Director taking on the project, “I look forward to propelling the sentiment of these occasions into the whole month by leading the community in showing our thanks and gratitude to the many brave men and women through A Salute to our Soldiers.” The YMCA has a limited supply of Salute To Our Soldiers t-shirts on sale at their front desk for $15 each. T-shirts will have a new STOS 2016 design. First come, first served, so stop in today to ensure your shirt is available! Proceeds made from the shirts will go to assist in any postage/supplies necessary for care packages and letters of support mailed. Letters and or pictures of your service men and women can also be e-mailed to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it to be posted to the Washington County Family YMCA’s facility, on their website (www.wcfymca.org), and their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/WashCoYMCA/) to recognize your soldiers throughout the month. The weekly community challenges are listed below: November 6th-12th the community is encouraged to write letters of support and encouragement to service men and women you know. Letters of thanks to our many wonderful veterans are encouraged as well. Feel free to send in copies of your letters for the Y to post on-line and in the lobby to share with the community. This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it Don’t know a soldier? Visit http://amillionthanks.org/send_a_letter.php to find out how you can send one to someone in need. November 13th-19th, the community is encouraged to donate care package items to our brave soldiers currently serving. Don’t know someone in particular? Visit https://supportourtroops.org/programs_cpt/care-pak-goods/?gclid=CKey0qj0-cgCFYRDaQodqoMOCg to find out more about sending to a soldier in need. You can also bring items directly to the YMCA to be added to care packages created by the Washington County Family YMCA Preschool and Afterschool youth. November 20th-26th, the community is encouraged to pray for our soldiers. Prayer on the Square will be held on Wednesday, November 30th, from 12:00-1:00pm. More information on guest speakers, special singers, and program details will be announced closer to the event. All are invited to attend and participate. “The Wednesday following Thanksgiving, we have a nice little program lined up to honor our soldiers,” says Morehous. “When celebrating the many things we have to be thankful for, putting our soldiers and veterans at the top of the list is very important”. Morehous is hopeful that many members of the community will come out for this brief event. November 27th-30th, the community is encouraged to thank a veteran for their service. If you would like your active duty service member to be recognized by either prayer list, letters of support, thank you cards, or care packages please contact Rosie Morehous at the YMCA at 812-883-9622 or by email to This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it . You may also post Thanks on the YMCA’s Facebook Page!