The world famous Harlem Globetrotters , featuring some of the most electrifying athletes on th e planet, will bring their spectacular show to KFC Yum! Center in Louisville on Friday, January 13 at 7PM during their 2017 World Tour . New this season, for the first time ever, the Globetrotters will debut basketball’s first 4-point line. The 4-point line will be located 30 feet from the basket – 6 feet, 3 inches beyond the top of the NBA’s current 3-point line. During their 2017 World Tour, the famed team will feature a star-studded roster that includes Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister and Ace Jackson*– the Globetrotters’ one-of-a-kind show is unrivaled in the world of family entertainment. Every game will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans.^ Tickets start at $28.50 and are now for available for presale at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com, the KFC Yum! Center box office, or by phone at 1-800-745-3000. Information on group and scout tickets can also be found at harlemglobetrotters.com. The Harlem Globetrotters will tip off their 2017 World Tour on Dec. 26, 2016 and bring their unrivalled family entertainment to over 250 cities in 48 states across North America. The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 90 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 122 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. Sponsored by Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.