

Two young men, one from Little York and a second from Ellettsville, were taken into custody by sheriff's deputies after a side-swiping accident on Van Campen Road south of Austin on Saturday, October 10.

Charged in Scott Superior Court were Victor Isaiah Vires, 19, and Nathan Forrest Gates, 20.

According to the accident report and a probable cause affidavit filed by Deputy Shawn Mayer, he, Deputy Jac Sanders and Reserve Deputy William Best were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle accident that occurred in the curve of Van Campen around 2:30 p.m. that Saturday approximately 1,400 feet north of the road's intersection with York Road.

A 17-year-old youth from Austin was driving a 1996 Honda Civic west on Van Campen Rd. The youth told Deputy Mayer that he “...went wide...” in a sharp curve in the road and struck another Honda Civic being driven by Misty D. Collins, 27, of Underwood. No one was injured in the mishap, but Collins told the officer that, while everyone was waiting for deputies to arrive, she noticed Vires “...making a lot of movement....” and appeared to be trying to hide items.

When Deputy Mayer tried to talk to Vires, he said he could smell alcohol and that his speech was slurred and eyes were bloodshot. Vires allegedly said that he had drank a shot of vodka earlier.

Vires gave the officer permission to search the vehicle prior to Deputy Mayer placing him under arrest for illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Deputy Mayer's canine, Arina, indicated that drugs may be in the car, the affidavit related. When Deputy Sanders attempted to search Gates, a small bottle of whiskey was found in the young man's pocket. Drug paraphernalia was also found on Gates, it was noted.

While they were being processed by a jailer at the Scott County Security Center, Vires allegedly registered a .203 blood alcohol content (BAC), well above the Indiana's legal limit of 0.08. Gates' test was below the legal limit, it was noted.

Vires was placed in the jail's padded cell after it was determined he may harm himself. While in that cell, Vires allegedly caused damage by tearing up pieces of the floor near a grate.

Charges filed against Vires in Scott Superior Court include maintaining a common nuisance, a Level 6 felony; criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor and illegal possession/transportation of alcohol by a minor, both Class C misdemeanors.

Gates' charges include visiting a common nuisance, a B misdemeanor; and C misdemeanors of possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of alcohol by a minor and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Both had initial court hearing on Tuesday, October 13. Not guilty pleas were entered for them. Vires was assigned bail of $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 by cash and a jury trial date of January 7, 2016.

Vires filed a cash bond that same day and was released to await trial.

In Gates' case, his bond was set at $5,000 by corporate surety bond or $500 cash, and his jury trial was set for December 10.

Gates was released on home detention, having given officials an address of a residence in Scottsburg, court records indicated.