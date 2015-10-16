In the dozen-plus accidents which have occurred since late September in Scott County and Scottsburg, four resulted in injuries to people.

On the morning of September 29, a mishap on U.S. Highway 31 about 300 feet north of its intersection with Moonglo Road, a crash caused up to $10,000 in property damage and hurt one driver.

Ryan J. Payne, 33, Austin, was driving south on U.S. 31In his 2006 Kia Spectra as it was raining. He told Chief Deputy Don Campbell that he noticed a car preparing to turn left onto Moonglo Rd. in front of him. When he applied his brakes, the Spectra began to slide and it hit the back of a Hyundai Elantra.

The driver of that car, Ronald T. Titus, 59, Scottsburg, experienced back pain and was treated by Scott County EMS technicians, who took him to Scott Memorial Hospital.

A contributing factor in the accident was the rain-slick road surface, noted Chief Deputy Campbell. He was assisted at the scene by Assistant Police Chief Richey Barton of the Scottsburg Police Department.

Another slide into the back of a vehicle injured a ten-year-old Hanover boy on Monday, October 5. The accident happened just before 7 a.m. on State Road 56 about 1,000 feet east of its intersection with State Road 203. The site is east of Scottsburg.

A Lexington resident, Joan Madden, 72, allegedly advised Deputy Rodney Rudder after the mishap that she did not notice that a 2011 Toyota Sienna van had stopped behind a Scott School District 2 school bus.

Madden said she attempted to brake, but her 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck slid into the back of the van carrying the boy, identified as Jamison Lewis.

The child's mother, Jody M. Lewis, 38, was not listed as injured, but the youngster suffered head pain. Treatment was not indicated on the officer's report.

Property damage was estimated at up to $50,000 by Deputy Rudder. He was assisted at the scene by Deputy/Detective Rick Barrett.

Scottsburg police had two injury accidents that occurred on Thursday, October 8.

In the first, driver distraction apparently played a part in the mishap, which happened at 7:50 a.m. on S.R. 56 (McClain Avenue) at Main Street.

According to driver James H. Craig, 33, Madison, he had been westbound on the state highway when he said he looked down and away from the street. He didn't see a 2015 Ford Explorer being driven by Kelly D. Buckner, 44, Scottsburg, which had stopped.

Craig's 1998 Buick Century hit Buckner's SUV in the rear.

Buckner experienced neck pain after the accident. There was no indication if she received treatment, however.

Sgt. Joe Nicholson estimated that up to $5,000 in property damage had occurred.

Just before 2 p.m. that same day, Sgts. Rodney Watts and Nicholson were dispatched to an accident on S.R. 56 at Park Drive.

They found drivers Monica D. Bowers, 29, and Edwin H. Murphy, 68, both of Scottsburg, at the scene with their damaged Ford Expedition and Buick Regal. Both had been westbound when Murphy had stopped and Bowers' Expedition struck the rear of the car.

Abrasions on one of Murphy's arms were treated at the scene by Scott County EMS technicians.

Property damage was estimated at up to $5,000.