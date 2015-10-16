A new shopping mall may soon transform the interchange at Interstate 65 in Scottsburg.

A developer, Scott D. Coots, president of Coots Development Group L.L.C. in Charlestown, met with Scottsburg utility department superintendents and Mayor Bill Graham on Wednesday morning, October 14, at the Mid-America Science Park.

Under discussion was a plan for Coots to develop two adjacent pieces of property on the north side of State Road 56 and east of the interchange. Those properties may be remembered as the sites of the former Dowd's Chevron and Julian's Standard, later BP. Both were primarily gas stations, and buildings which once stood on the land have been torn down and underground tanks removed.

What Coots wants to do is purchase the old Dowd's Chevron from owner David Church and the Julian site from owner Ken Temple and build a shopping mall which may contain 16,000 to 17,000 square feet. Coots declined to advise what anchor retailer is interested in the site, but he did say that a restaurant is anticipated to occupy 5,000 square feet.

Coots' business is completing two similar malls on State Road 62 in Jeffersonville near the booming River Ridge Commerce Center. One of the malls features a stand-alone Dollar General Store, El Nopal and Jimmy John's eateries, a beauty salon and a bakery. Early plans indicate that all buildings will connect in the proposed Scottsburg mall and feature attractive stone-and-brick facades.

Coots had hoped to get letters from all of the city-owned utilities and Midwest Gas Corporation indicating that the city's systems could accommodate the commercial addition. However, department heads wanted to know approximately how much electricity, water and sewer would be used by tenants, and those figures were not available at the Wednesday morning forum.

Plans to be on the agendas of the Scott County Board of Zoning Appeals and Area Plan Commission in November may not be possible, it was learned. Coots stated he wanted the mall “up and going” by July, 2016.

“We are very excited that the mall may become a part of our family here in Scottsburg and Scott County,” stated Mayor Bill Graham. “We will do everything we can to facilitate the process for the developer.”

David Church was also present at the forum. He commented that several businesses had been interested in the site, since it is so close to the interchange and S.R. 56 is heavily traveled. “We didn't want just anyone to get the property. We want something that will be attractive and inviting for travelers and local residents to see and visit when they drive into the community,” he said.