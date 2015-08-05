Three vehicle crashes in Scott County over a four-day period plus an accident in Scottsburg on Sunday evening, July 26, resulted in six people reported with injuries. After a brief respite this month, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to personal injury accidents on July 20, July 21 and July 23. Scottsburg police investigated an accident on Interstate 65 Sunday night that hurt two others. The area around the T intersection of U.S. Highway 31 and Coffee Pot Road is where one of those accidents occurred on Monday, July 20. Robert H. Craig, 93, Austin, was behind the wheel of a 2007 Chevy Impala 500 feet north of the intersection on U.S. 31. His intent was to turn right or east, according to the accident report. Though he told Chief Deputy Don Campbell that his vision of traffic was blocked, he made that turn and was struck on the driver’s side by a 1996 Ford Mustang operated by Amber S. Couch, 34, Crothersville. Couch suffered an abrasion as her lap and harness protected her in the collision. She was treated at the scene by Scott County EMS technicians. Craig was not hurt, the report related. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Property damage was estimated at up to $25,000 by Chief Deputy Campbell. He was assisted at the scene by Detective Rick Barrett and Deputy Rodney Rudder. The next morning, just before 8 a.m., two people were hurt in an accident that happened on State Road 56 West at Boatman Road, yet another area known for crashes. Chief Deputy Campbell, Det. Barrett and Deputy Rudder were dispatched, arriving to find two injured drivers identified as Tiffany K. Lowe, 34, Austin, and James W. McCaa, 69, Scottsburg. Lowe said she was approaching the intersection on Boatman Rd. headed south. She told the officers that she tried to brake, but the 2011 Ford F150 pickup she was driving did not respond correctly. The truck slid into the intersection, Lowe said, causing her to hit McCaa’s 2012 Jeep Wrangler in the driver’s side as it was traveling east on S.R. 56. Lowe’s injuries were not listed. She was assisted by Scott County EMS and Scottsburg First Responders and then transported to Scott Memorial Hospital by ambulance. McCaa experienced neck pain. He too was taken to the local hospital for treatment. Property damage was estimated at up to $25,000. The third county mishap occurred at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, at another notorious intersection, Slab Road at S.R. 56 East. Fred Barrett, 80, Scottsburg, was driving south on Slab Rd. The report prepared by Deputy Paul Clute related that Barrett’s 2008 Dodge Caravan continued straight south over the highway and into a deep roadside ditch instead of turning west as he had intended. Barrett was listed with a possible chest injury. He was treated by Scott County EMS and then transported to Scott Memorial. Property damage was listed at up to $10,000. On Sunday at 5:16 p.m., Assistant Police Chief Richey Barton, Sgt. Rodney Watts and Deputy Justin Cheatham responded to calls for help on Interstate 65 south of the Scottsburg intersection. Officers found an overturned Ford Expedition 500 feet south of the 28.5 mile marker and two injured people. Driver Fernando Jimenez, 68, Matteson, Il., did not speak English, but his passenger, Gilberto L. Patino, 17, of Cicero, Il., told officers that they had been wearing seatbelts when the accident happened. A witness in a following vehicle told them that he saw the Expedition’s passenger side rear tire blew, causing the vehicle to swerve. Jimenez may have over-corrected his steering, with the SUV running off the east side of the northbound lanes. It hit an embankment and flipped as least once, the witness said. Jimenez had a head wound, while the teenager suffered a possible knee/lower leg/foot injury. Each was assisted at the scene by Scott County EMS and then were transported to Scott Memorial Hospital. Property damage was estimated at up to $10,000.