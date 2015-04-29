More positive signs are beginning to be seen in Austin than just an increase in the number of positive cases of Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). Individuals who have tested positive for HIV increased to 142 as of Friday, April 24. That number includes 136 confirmed cases and six preliminary positive tests. Updated numbers are released during the weekly news conferences held each Tuesday at Austin City Hall and on Fridays as released by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). Dr. Jennifer Waltham, ISDH Deputy State Health Commissioner, explained at the April 14 press conference held in Austin that numbers are expected to increase for some time as more and more contacts are traced and informed of their possible health risks. Three weeks into the health crisis, state and local officials continue to work side-by-side, offering free services at the Community Outreach Center (COC) in the Guynn Industrial Park on the northeast side of Interstate 65 in Austin. So far, 534 people have visited the COC, current numbers indicated. 130 have undergone HIV testing. Immunizations for tetanus and Hepatitis A and B have been given to 92 people. HIV care coordinators have seen 20 people, helping them to get on a medical regimen that will allow them to stay healthy despite the HIV diagnosis. The medicine each HIV positive patient will need costs around $2,000 per month, according to latest figures. To help individuals pay for that cost, Family and Social Services Administration staff have assisted 121 people with enrollment in the state’s medical program, the Healthy Indiana Plan (HIP) 2.0. Such assistance normally takes the form of gathering the proper documentation together to allow for HIP 2.0 application. Applicants are then streamlined into the program rapidly, some waiting only a week for coverage to begin. Successful enrollment in HIP 2.0 has occurred for 75 people who have been helped by the Department of Health Vital Records and 46 by the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Being told that HIV has been diagnosed can be earth-shattering to the affected individual. It is not a death sentence, but HIV will continue to shape these individuals’ lives. Each will have to remain on medicine the rest of his/her life and medically monitored. Lifestyles will also have to change. That’s why staff of LifeSpring Mental Health Services joined the group of professionals at the COC last week. LifeSpring counselors have seen 34 people. In some cases, individuals have decided to kick their drug habits; others needed counseling because they or a loved one had been diagnosed with HIV. Those who opted for drug-free lives have also found staff at the COC helpful; several are already in treatment facilities. In other cases, people have simply needed some help to find jobs. Staff of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development at the COC have assisted 16 with referrals. A portion of the Center has been designated for the needle exchange program, the only legal program designed to get clean hypodermic needles into the hands of intravenous drug users in Indiana. By his decree of a health epidemic in late March, Governor Mike Pence established a 30-day needle exchange program, which had been scheduled to expire on Saturday, April 25. Five days before it was to end, Gov. Pence extended it for another 30 days, meaning that the program is now to end – or must be extended again – on Monday, May 25. The program allows drug users to bring in their used needles and receive clean ones at no charge. Only Scott County residents are eligible to participate in the program. Names of participants are not taken; no “tracking” is done. Noted Brittany Combs, Scott County Public Health Nurse, the needle exchange is being allowed because such programs have shown that they help prevent diseases such as HIV from spreading. The local Health Department is in charge of this needle exchange. Counseling is provided to each person who visits the COC’s needle exchange, and each is provided with clean needles that will cover a week’s use by that individual. Each is instructed that they must bring back their used needles, and they are given special containers in which to place the used needles. Though the needle exchange got off to a slow start, 95 people have now visited and/or received clean needles. As of April 17, 3,922 needles have been distributed, with 2,760 needles brought in. Combs and another staff member are also manning a mobile van that visits neighborhoods and makes contact with drug users. Mobile van hours are from 3 to 6 p.m. daily, with times varying according to staffing limitations and weather. COC hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday; and 12 noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. To contact the COC’s One-Stop Shop, the facility offering free services, call 1-317-605-1480. A free shuttle is operating between homes and the Center, compliments of Grace Covenant Church of God. People will be transported to and from the Center at no charge. Call 1-317-617-2223 to arrange for rides.