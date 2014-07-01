Rumors and condolences were swirling on social media Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, but the Washington County Sheriff's Department, as of 10 a.m. is still not confirming the identities of two individuals killed in an accident early Tuesday morning on State Road 160 five miles east of Salem.

Washington County Sheriff Claude Combs said a call came into dispatchers just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a vehicle on fire.

Combs said it appears to be a one vehicle accident. He said the vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a tree and caught fire.

He said Washington County Coroner Rondale Brishaber pronounced the two individuals dead at the scene.

Deputy Alan Taylor, the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department, Washington County EMS and the County Coroner all assisted on the scene.

Combs said the accident is still under investigation.