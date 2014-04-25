|Washington County death leads to murder investigation
|Written by George Browning
|Friday, 25 April 2014 00:00
Yesterday morning (Thursday, April 24) at around 7:00 am, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call for an emergency from an address at 8541 State Road #335 in Pekin, (Washington County).
When officers arrived they discovered a deceased female identified as Kristi L. Williams, 41, of Pekin, IN at the home. Washington County Deputies contacted detectives and crime scene technicians from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg to assist in the investigation.
The Washington County Prosecutor’s Office and Pekin Town Marshall are also assisting in this investigation.
|Last Updated on Friday, 25 April 2014 13:29