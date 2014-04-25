Yesterday morning (Thursday, April 24) at around 7:00 am, the Washington County Sheriff’s Department received a 911 call for an emergency from an address at 8541 State Road #335 in Pekin, (Washington County). When officers arrived they discovered a deceased female identified as Kristi L. Williams, 41, of Pekin, IN at the home. Washington County Deputies contacted detectives and crime scene technicians from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg to assist in the investigation.



An autopsy was completed this morning on the body of Kristi L. Williams at the Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville, KY. The preliminary results showed death due to severe trauma to the neck area. These results are only preliminary and the final determination of the cause of death will not be determined until all results from the autopsy are confirmed, which typically takes up to six weeks.



This investigation is continuing with no further information available for release at this time. The Washington County Prosecutor’s Office and Pekin Town Marshall are also assisting in this investigation.